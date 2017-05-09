Today Daniel Alm released Timing 2 for Mac, version 2.0 of his popular Mac productivity app. Over the last several months, I have definitely climbed on the timers’ bandwagon. I'm in the process of hiring people to help me out, and the first thing I needed to do was figure out where I was spending my time. Timing 2 for Mac does that. The best thing about this app is that it does the work for you. Timing provides automatic time tracking. As you jump around different applications, website URLs, emails, and even conversation partners in Messages, Timing quietly keeps track in the background. It then gives you an interactive timeline that shows you exactly when you did what. There’s even a rule system to take you even further down the road. There is a lot of data in this app that will shed new light on how you work.

If you’re concerned about privacy, timing runs locally on your Mac and nowhere else. It does not upload your data to the cloud and does not share with anyone.