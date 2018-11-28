Wrestling with the Infograph Watch Face

Ultimately, I decided that complications in the center of the watch face were generally a bad idea.

The only exception I made for that was the calendar watch face. I hyper-schedule my days... still. I like having appointments set up for my next tasks and I run these all day. I frequently look at my watch to see where I need to go next or what I need to be working on next. Having the calendar available and the next event written across the top of the infograph face is quite useful. For that reason, I have been leaving the calendar in the center complication, but that's it. The rest of the center of the watch face is blank. Making it easy to read the watch hands.

The idea of this watch face is to create something for use during the day while I'm trying to be productive. I have a separate face that I use for my workouts. I did not include any health-related information on this watch face. Instead, I knew I wanted to use the drafts and OmniFocus complications. The trouble with these complications is that they add text along the rim of the actual watch face. With OmniFocus, it gives you your next task, and with drafts, it gives you your inbox count. I don't want that across the top of the watch face because looking at those words on top of the next appointment makes a jumble of letters that again is difficult to read as you're getting through your day. As a result, I decided to put the OmniFocus in drafts complications in the bottom slots.