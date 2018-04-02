Daisy Disk 4.5

The initial reason I liked DaisyDisk so much is the user interface. It uses a series of colorful concentric circles representing your drive space which is both pleasing to look at and easy to understand.

Over the years, the application got more and more powerful, making it even more of a natural recommendation. With the most recent update to version 4.5, they’ve gone entirely in with Apple’s new APFS file system. I’ve been using the latest version, and I like it. The DaisyDisk team also put together an interesting article about the top five challenges with APFS and how they solve them.

If you’ve never heard of DaisyDisk, this is a Mac app worth checking out.